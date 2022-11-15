China’s industrial production grew 5.0% in October, compared with the same month in 2021, and was up 0.33% from a month earlier. Despite having risen slightly above the market’s forecast of 4.9%, it marks a slowdown from September’s annual high of 6.3%. The data was released on Monday night by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Retail sales fell 0.5% year-on-year in October, with a monthly drop of 0.68%. Analysts consulted by The Wall Street Journal expected annual growth of 0.7%. In September, the sector had increased sales by 2.5%, compared to the same month last year.

Also according to the NBS, investments in fixed assets rose 5.8% in the year to October, compared to the same range in 2021. The number came slightly below the 5.9% increase expected by the Marketplace.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires