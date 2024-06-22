The equipment manufacturing and high-technology sectors drove the increase; data was released on Monday (June 17)

China’s value-added industrial production rose 5.6% year on year in May, according to the National Statistics Department. The data was released on Monday (June 17, 2024).

The equipment manufacturing and high-technology sectors drove the increase, with increases of 7.5% and 10% in production compared to last year, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.3% in May compared to the previous month. During the period from January to May, it grew 6.2% in annual terms.

Industrial production measures the activity of large companies, each with annual revenue from core businesses of at least 20 million yuan ($2.81 million).

With information from Xinhua.