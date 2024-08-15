Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 7:10

China’s industrial output rose 5.1% in July from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. That fell short of expectations of analysts polled by FactSet, who had forecast a 5.5% increase.

Chinese retail sales rose 2.7% year-on-year in July. The FactSet consensus was for a 2.6% increase.

Investments in fixed assets saw an annual expansion of 3.6% between January and July this year, compared to the same period in 2023.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires