BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly shrank in April, official data showed on Sunday, adding to pressure on policymakers to revive an economy still reeling post-Covid amid a backdrop of moderate global demand and a weakened real estate sector.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell from 51.9 in March to 49.2 in April, according to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The Index missed expectations of 51.4 set by economists in a Reuters poll and marked the first contraction since December, when the official manufacturing PMI was at 47.0.

The world’s second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter thanks to robust consumption of services, but industrial production lagged amid weak global growth.

Decelerating prices and rising bank savings are raising questions about demand.

The Politburo, the Communist Party’s decision-making body, stressed on Friday that restoring and expanding demand is the key to a durable recovery. He warned that the current upturn is mostly restorative “with weak momentum and insufficient demand”.

“Lack of market demand and the effect of rapid recovery of industrial activity in the first quarter” are among the factors that led to the contraction in April, said Zhao Qinghe, senior statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics.

New export orders fell from 50.4 to 47.6, the PMI showed.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo)