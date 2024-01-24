China's ruling Communist Party faces a national emergency. To solve this, the party wants more women to have more babies. He has offered them incentives, such as cheaper housing, tax benefits and money. He has also invoked patriotism, calling them to be “good wives and mothers.”

The efforts are not working. Chinese women have been avoiding marriage and babies at such a rapid pace that China's population shrank in 2023 for the second year in a row, accelerating the sense of crisis around the country's rapidly aging population and its economic future. .

China said this month that 9.02 million babies were born in 2023, up from 9.56 million in 2022 and the seventh consecutive year the number has declined. With 11.1 million people dying during the year, China's total population was 1,409,670,000 at the end of 2023, a drop of 2 million people, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.

The shrinking and aging population is depriving China of the working-age population it needs to boost the economy, and is putting pressure on weak health and pension systems.

China's one-child policy helped reduce the birth rate for several decades. The rule also created generations of only daughters who were provided with education and employment opportunities, empowering women who now see Beijing's efforts as a push to return home.

Xi Jinping, China's top leader, has long spoken about the need for women to return to more traditional roles. He recently urged government officials to promote a “culture of marriage and motherhood.”

But experts said the efforts lacked any attempt to address a reality that shaped women's views on having children: deep-rooted gender inequality.

“Women still don't feel safe enough to have children in our country,” said Rashelle Chen, a social media professional in the southern province of Guangdong. Chen, 33, has been married for 5 years and has no intention of having a baby.

Women in China today have a greater awareness of their rights. On paper, China has laws to promote gender equality. Employment discrimination based on gender, race or ethnicity is illegal. In practice, companies ask for male candidates and discriminate against female employees, said Guo Jing, an activist who has helped provide legal support to women facing discrimination and sexual harassment.

A recent increase in acts of violence against women has attracted attention. Women often cite this type of violence when they talk about why they don't want to get married. Marriage rates have been falling for 9 years.

In 2011, the Supreme People's Court ruled that family homes would no longer be divided in the event of a divorce, but would instead be given to the person whose name was on the deed, often men.

“Instead of having more care and protection, mothers become more vulnerable to abuse and isolation,” said Elgar Yang, 24, a journalist in Shanghai. Policies aimed at encouraging women to marry, she added, “even make me feel like it's a trap.”

By: ALEXANDRA STEVENSON and ZIXU WANG

The New York Times