S.Even bulky German words like “Marines” and “Convalescence Home” are easy to cross Zhu Yijie’s lips. “You see, the seaman’s house here is now a club for film history,” says the city historian from Qingdao in almost perfect German. Zhu is sitting in the garden of the former residence of the German governor in the coastal city in eastern China. From here you have a wide view over the old town, the harbor and the sea. Zhu has spread out a stack of postcards from the colonial era in front of him. The friendly greetings that some Germans wrote on it 120 years ago can hardly be deciphered today. But the historian can think of a story for each of his cards. And he can easily locate it in today’s cityscape. “The hill here, that’s the one over there,” he says, pointing his finger to the east. He bought the tickets from a German flea market dealer on the Internet.

The urban historian, who teaches German at the University of Qingdao, sees himself as a mediator between cultures. He wants to contribute to mutual understanding between Germany and China. Also by remembering colonial history together. It is of course not that easy. On the one hand, there are sensitivities on the Chinese side. The German occupation was part of the “Century of Shame”, which means the period between 1840 and 1942. At that time, imperialist powers defied the Chinese empire with armed force from unequal leases and reparations payments.