D.he Chinese Ambassador to Germany, Wu Ken, has clearly rejected the criticism of the European Union and Germany of China’s human rights policy. In an interview with the German Press Agency, he emphasized that every country should take care of its own problems: “We are of the opinion that you should do your own homework above all, instead of teaching others with a raised index finger.” When asked what homework Germany should do in his opinion, he said: “There is a lot of reports about problems with right-wing radicalism, with racism and with anti-Semitism in Germany.”

Wu defended the Hong Kong security law, which was criticized by the EU and Germany, and compared it to the German criminal code. “There are similar rules and principles,” he said. He also accused German politicians of “double standards” in evaluating the protests of oppositionists in Hong Kong. When demonstrators tried to penetrate the Reichstag building in Berlin a few weeks ago, this was criticized by all political parties and the media in Germany, said Wu. “But when a group stormed the regional parliament in Hong Kong last year, many in Germany only condemned the police operation. That is pure double standards. “

EU summit in Brussels at the end of the week

China will be the subject of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. Last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel held a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping. China’s actions in Hong Kong are currently one of the main points of contention between the EU and Beijing.

The State Security Act for the former British Crown Colony was enacted at the end of June in response to demonstrations that had been going on there for a year. It is seen as a deep encroachment on Hong Kong’s autonomy, which has been administered on the principle of “one country, two systems” since it was returned to China in 1997. The law targets activities that Beijing considers subversive, separatist, terrorist, or conspiratorial.