Signs of a slowdown in China’s economy have gained a new stage amid crises in the country’s major real estate companies. While the giant Evergrande Group filed for bankruptcy in the United States (Chapter 15 of the American bankruptcy code), the Hong Kong stock exchange announced on Friday, the 18th, the removal of the real estate developer Country Garden from the Hang Seng index, shortly after it delisted from the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

However, in addition to today’s issues, investors are also following the context of recent problems at the Zhongrong International Trust, which is known for financing construction projects by developers in China. According to Dow Jones Newswiresfour trust products of the manager failed to pay US$ 14 million to three publicly listed companies.

After the company’s default, wealth management giant Zhongzhi said it faces a liquidity crisis during an investor meeting. According to a report by Reutersthe company has “considerable” exposure to the Chinese real estate sector.

It was in this environment that China announced details about the launch of new measures aimed at strengthening the country’s stock and bond markets, in yet another attempt to try to boost investor confidence.

For Gavekal Research, there is concern that the country is experiencing a “Lehman moment”, which threatens the solvency of China’s financial system.

“The good news is that regulatory scrutiny means that a rerun of the 2008 US crisis is unlikely. The bad news is that debt strains from real estate developers and local government finance vehicles are spilling over into China’s economy.

Capital Economics points out, however, that the sector has already gone through a “painful adjustment” and its problems have already been priced in. “It is unlikely that the impact of the Country Garden problems will be as severe as the consequences of the Evergrande default two years ago”, considers the British consultancy.

However, Capital Economics reckons that, even so, with the economy in worse shape now than before, “even a minor impact could be destabilizing”.