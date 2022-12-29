Reuters: China’s hospitals and funeral homes face heavy workload due to COVID-19

China’s hospitals and funeral homes have faced heavy strain due to the coronavirus after authorities lifted tough restrictions. This is reported Reuters.

Medics from a hospital in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, said the facility is overcrowded, queues have formed inside and outside the emergency room, and almost all incoming patients are diagnosed with COVID-19.

The agency notes that the parking lots at the largest funeral home in the city are also overcrowded, according to employees, they have to cremate 200 people a day, while before it was 30-50, cremation places are fully booked before the new year. Many of them have died from the effects of the coronavirus.

Earlier it became known that almost 37 million people were infected with coronavirus in China per day. It is noted that in the first 20 days of December, 248 million citizens were infected with the virus in the country, which is almost 18 percent of the population.