C.Hina’s head of state and party, Xi Jinping, sees the world in “turmoil” and wants to make his country “invincible” with more independence. In a keynote address published on Friday in the party magazine “Qiushi” (Truth), Xi Jinping praised himself for dealing with the pandemic and called on China to become more independent. “Judging by how different leaderships and political systems in the world have dealt with the pandemic, we can clearly see who did it better.”

The President gave the speech on January 11th during a study session at the party school – five days after the storming of the American Congress in Washington by supporters of the elected US President Donald Trump. It is customary in China for such keynote speeches to be published a long time later and thus to be presented to party members for study.

The world is going through “fundamental and unprecedented changes,” said Xi Jinping. The most striking feature of the world today can be summed up in one word: “turmoil.” “And it looks like this situation will continue for some time,” said the Chinese president. The challenges and possibilities are enormous and unprecedented – “but in general our possibilities are greater than the challenges”.

Since globalization is currently experiencing counter-currents, China must understand how it should handle the relationship between independence and openness to the world. He called on the country to deal appropriately with the international division of labor and to protect national security. Foreign capital should be used well, while security should be checked regularly.

“As long as we stand on our own two feet and are self-sufficient, maintain a living flow of goods and services at home, we will be invincible – no matter how international storms change,” said Xi Jinping. “Nobody can beat us or turn off the air.” He promoted a new framework for development that would improve China’s survivability, competitiveness, strength and sustainability “in all predictable and unpredictable storms”.