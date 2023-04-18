China’s economy got off to a solid start in 2023 as consumers began to spend heavily after the end of three years of strict pandemic restrictions.

Gross domestic product grew 4.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to the Bureau for National Statistics on Tuesday. That beat the 4% growth estimate from a Reuters poll of economists.

+ Ukraine’s GDP drops 29.1% in 2022

But private investment barely budged and youth unemployment rose to the second-highest level on record, indicating that the country’s private sector employers are still cautious about the long-term outlook.

Consumption showed the strongest recovery. Retail sales increased 10.6% year-on-year in March, the highest level of growth since June 2021. revenue from the catering services sector.

“The combination of a steady rise in consumer confidence as well as the as-yet-uncompleted release of pent-up demand suggests to us that the consumer-led recovery still has room to unfold,” said Louise Loo, chief China economist at Oxford Economics.

Industrial production also showed constant growth. The high was 3.9% in March, compared to 2.4% in the period from January to February.

Last year, GDP grew by just 3%, missing the official growth target of “around 5.5%” as Beijing’s approach to eradicating the coronavirus wreaked havoc on supply chains and hurt consumer spending.

After mass street protests gripped the country and local governments ran out of cash to pay huge Covid bills, authorities finally scrapped the Covid-zero policy in December. After a brief period of disruption due to a Covid outbreak, the economy has started to show signs of recovery.

Last month, an official gauge of non-manufacturing activity jumped to its highest level in more than a decade, suggesting the country’s crucial services sector was benefiting from a resurgence in consumer spending after the end of pandemic restrictions.

As the economic recovery gathers momentum, investment banks and international organizations have updated China’s growth forecasts for this year. In its World Economic Outlook released last week, the International Monetary Fund said that China is “recovering strongly” after reopening its economy. The country’s GDP will grow 5.2% this year and 5.1% in 2024, he predicted.

private business retreat

However, some analysts believe that the strong growth recorded in the first quarter was a product of the “lag” of economic activity in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was hampered by pandemic restrictions and then a chaotic reopening.

“Our main view is that China’s economy is deflationary,” said Raymond Yeung, chief Greater China economist at ANZ Research, in a research report on Tuesday.

If adjustments are made to account for the impact of the lag on economic activity, first-quarter GDP growth could have been just 2.6%, he said.

Some key data released on Tuesday support that idea. For example, private investment was extremely weak.

Investments in fixed assets by the private sector increased only 0.6% from January to March, indicating lack of business confidence. (State investment, meanwhile, rose 10%.) That’s even worse than the 0.8% growth recorded in the January-February period.

The Chinese government has taken surprising steps to restore private business confidence, but the campaign has generated more nervousness than optimism.

The all-important real estate industry is also mired in a deep recession. Investment in real estate fell 5.8% in the first quarter. Property sales per built-up area decreased by 1.8%.

“The domestic economy is recovering well, but the constraints of insufficient demand are still obvious,” Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the NDE, told a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday. “The prices of industrial products are still falling and companies face many difficulties in their profitability.”