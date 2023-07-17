Index was 1 percentage point lower than projected; industrial production increased by 4.4% and retail sales by 3.1%

China’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter of 2023. The data were released this Sunday (16.jul.2023) at National Statistics Department.

The result was 1 percentage point below the 7.3% projected by the market, according to the investing. In the 1st quarter of 2023, the index was 4.5%. In the quarterly comparison, the increase was 1.8 percentage points.

According to the report, industrial production increased by 4.4% in June compared to the same period of 2022. Retail sales increased by 3.1% in June compared to the previous year. In the 1st quarter, increases were 3.9% and 10.6%, respectively.

Last year, the Chinese government’s target for GDP growth was 5.5%, but the index closed at a high of 3%, the worst performance in 46 years. The target for this year is 5%.