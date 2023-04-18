Index is 0.5 pp higher than projected; improvement in the Chinese economy is attributed to the end of anti-covid restrictions

China’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew by 4.5% in the 1st quarter of 2023, according to data released on Monday (April 17, 2023) by the National Statistics Department. Here is the full reportin Chinese (1 MB).

Years of confinement with strict restrictions against covid-19 had consequences for the Chinese economy, which had been registering declines since the beginning of the pandemic. Protests have pressured President Xi Jinping’s government to ease the policy”covid zero” in December last year.

In 2022, the Chinese government’s target for GDP growth was 5.5%, but the index closed at a high of 3%, the worst performance in 46 years. The target for this year is 5%.

The GDP for the quarter ended in March was above the forecast of analysts consulted by the Reuterswhich was up 4%.

In the 4th quarter of last year, GDP growth was 2.9%. In the quarterly comparison, the index grew 2.2% from January to March.

Also according to the data released on Monday (17.Apr), the increase in consumption was what most contributed to the result of the 1st quarter of this year. Retail sales increased 10.6% in March year-over-year, the highest level of growth since June 2021. From January to March alone, the increase was 5.8%.

Industrial production also registered an improvement. The growth was 3.9% in March.

On April 6, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) revised the projection for the growth of the countries in 2023. While that of Brazil was at 0.9% and the global one at 2.9%, the Chinese one has an expected high of 5.2%.