China’s gross domestic product (GDP) registered an expansion of 8.1% in 2021, the fastest growth rate of the Asian giant since 2011, far exceeding Beijing’s target of 6% and in contrast to the expansion of 2.2 % of the year 2020, as reported by the National Statistics Office (ONE).

In this way, at the end of the year the Chinese economy reached a value of 114.36 billion yuan (15.7 billion euros), with a growth of 7.1% in the primary sector, up to 8.3 billion yuan ( 1.14 billion euros) and 8.2% of industry, up to 45 billion yuan (6.2 billion euros), while the services sector expanded at an annual rate of 8.2%, up to 60 .96 billion yuan (8.4 billion euros).

“National economic recovery and development were maintained,” the Chinese statistical office stressed, stressing that in 2021, despite “multiple tests of a serious and complex international environment and sporadic outbreaks of the pandemic at the domestic level,” new advances in the construction of a new development model.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, China’s GDP growth reached 4% annually, slowing from 4.9% in the third quarter, while compared to the previous three months, the expansion accelerated to 1.6% from 0.7%.

In the last year as a whole, China’s trade volume reached 39.1 trillion yuan (5.4 trillion euros), 21.4% more than in 2020, including an annual increase of 21.2 % of the value of exports, up to 21.7 billion yuan (3 billion euros), and 21.5% of the value of imports, up to 17.4 billion yuan (2.4 billion euros).

Thus, the Chinese trade balance recorded a surplus of 4.3 trillion yuan (592,380 million euros).

Likewise, last year retail sales of consumer goods reached 44 billion yuan (6 billion euros), 12.5% ​​more than the previous year and with a two-year average growth of 3.9%, including an expansion of 12.5% ​​in urban areas and 12.1% in rural areas.

“China sustained a continuous and constant recovery of the national economy and maintained the leadership position in economic growth, with important indicators that reached the expected objectives,” said the statistical office, warning, however, that the external environment “is more complicated and uncertain”, and the Chinese economy is under the triple pressure of contracting demand, a supply shock and weakening expectations.