China’s GDP Down, Dragon Economy Suffers

Between the markets’ response to the French electionsthe Powell’s testimony on Capitol Hill, the beginning of the quarterly season and the Thursday’s Megacap Crash (the “Magnificent 7” burned about 600 billion dollars in a single session, just under two thirds of the entire capitalization of the FTSE MIB), the data on US inflationThe Bitcoin crashthe geopolitical tensions and the NATO summit (with new promises of supplies to Ukraine and threats of retaliation against China for its indirect support to Moscow), investors still find the smile. European price lists have returned to outperform Wall Street after two weeks of underperformance.

Last week we saw the start of a long-overdue rotation. The Russell Index 2000 of small-caps gained 6%, while the Nasdaq 100dominated by technology, lost 0.3%. The new data on US CPI inflation for June, released on Thursday, showed a 0.1% decline, while consensus had expected a 0.1% increase.

THE bond yields fell, the US dollar weakened to 1.09 against the euro, and gold hit the $2,400 mark again. The stock market rally broadened as technology stocks sold off, but 84% of all NYSE-listed stocks rose, led by real estate sectors and of the public services. The market now gives a 97% probability that the Fed cuts the interest rates for the first time in September, with further cuts expected later.

US bank stocks fell after earnings reports, mainly due to pressure on net interest income. Big banks faced widespread pressure: JPM reported a NII (Net Interest Income) slightly better than expected, while the NII and spending forecasts were unchanged. Citigroup posted a decline in shares despite beating expectations on NII and expenses.

Wells Fargo suffered higher sales after missing target on NII and lowered its 2024 NII forecast to the lower end of its previously expected range. Bank of New York Mellon beat expectations for fee revenues, while holding expenses flat, with foreign exchange revenues among the bright spots. Despite generally better-than-expected data, there is a deterioration in the quality of consumer credit, following the sharp rise in interest rates.

The week opens with an economic and geopolitical panorama full of significant events. The focus is initially on the attack against Donald Trump and on the data of the Chinese GDP in the second quarter, which stood at 4.7%, below analysts’ forecasts of 5.0%.

In China, the signs of economic weakness they become evident: the retail sales increased by only 2% from the previous year, well below expectations, and the real estate investments recorded a double-digit decline for the second consecutive month.

Additionally, house prices fell 0.85%, marking the 32nd month of decline in 35 months. The Third Plenum of the Communist Party of China will be the highlight of the week, with updates expected on economic policies and reforms in the real estate sector that could further influence the market trend.

On the European front, the economic crisis in Germany continues to weigh on the whole the Eurozone. The survey results ZEW in June showed a dramatic gap between economic expectations and the assessment of the current situation, with an index of 47.5 points for expectations and -73.8 points for the current situation.

Although the worst may be over, the stagnation that has plagued Europe’s largest economy for two years continues to negatively impact the entire eurozone, while raising expectations of future interest rate cuts. In particular, the German manufacturing sector remains the weak point of the economy, while the services sector appears more stable. The data due on Tuesday will be crucial to assess whether economic expectations will begin to stabilize.

On the corporate front, the spotlight will be on Goldman-Sachs And BlackRockWhile Broadcom will start the session with a 10:1 stock split. Jerome Powell will deliver a speech at the Economic Club of Washington, and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will attend a separate event. Finally, a volatility in the commodity market agriculturalwith USDA reports on crop conditions likely to prove particularly significant for corn and wheat futures.

It will start on Tuesday Amazon Prime Daya two-day event dedicated to shopping on Amazon. The retail sales data that will be released will be crucial to assess the resilience of American consumers. The week promises to be particularly rich in important quarterly results, including those of Johnson & Johnson, US Bancorp, Kinder Morgan, United Airlines, Ally Financial, Netflix, Abbott Laboratories, Blackstone, Domino’s Pizza, American Express, ASML And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

The semiconductor sector has played a key role in the Nasdaq’s strong performance, with the SMH ETF up 57% year-to-date.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), currently ranked eighth in the global ranking of companies by market capitalization, is close to joining the prestigious club of one trillion dollars in market value. Also ASMLa Dutch chipmaker, ranks 20th in this ranking. Earnings reports from these two companies, due this week, will provide crucial insights into whether the tech rally can continue in the second half of the year.

Thursday, in Europe, the ECB it is expected to maintain the interest rates unchangedwith the market awaiting further guidance on monetary policy. In June, inflation in the euro area fell to 2.5% on an annual basis, while core inflation remained stable at 2.9%. With the key interest rate set at 4.25% and rates above 3%, the ECB’s monetary policy is likely to remain restrictive.

However, the current environment also offers scope for further rate adjustments, despite the central bank’s recent revision of expectations. Recently, the ECB has been rather cryptic about the future direction of rates, with the aim of avoiding surprises for the markets. During his press conference on Thursday, Christine Lagarde It could therefore prepare the market for a possible rate cut expected in September or October.

*Italian Market Analyst at eToro