China's gaming market recorded 24.88 billion yuan (US$3.5 billion) in revenue in February 2023, an increase of 15.12% compared to February 2023. Compared to January, the increase was 2.17%.

The data comes from a report released on Monday (25 March 2024) by the Chinese research agency CNG (China Nonferrous Gold Limited, in English).

The actual sales revenue of the domestic mobile game market reached 18.26 billion yuan ($2.6 billion), representing an increase of 17.88 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the report.

During the period, China's domestically developed games grossed 20.31 billion yuan ($2.85 billion) in sales revenue, indicating a 12.87% year-on-year increase.

With information from Xinhua.