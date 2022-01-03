Official data from China indicate that only two deaths from the disease would have occurred in the country in 2021, but the statistics are not taken seriously by experts| Photo: EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A former Chinese consul general in Rio de Janeiro this weekend reposted a tweet from a far-left party in the United States alleging that the Asian country had just two Covid-19 deaths last year and needled Americans.

The original message of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL, its acronym in English), caption that on its official website claims to be Marxist and which advocates “a socialist transformation of society”, was published last Saturday (1) on Twitter and shows, under the title “Lost Lives for Covid in 2021”, the flags of the United States and China, accompanied respectively by the numbers of 415,000 and two deaths.

On Sunday (2), posting a screenshot of the PSL message, Li Yang, who was China’s consul general in Rio de Janeiro between 2016 and 2021 and is currently an advisor to the Information Department at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, added a nip. “American politicians firmly believe that they should be concerned about the alleged human rights problem in China!” he wrote.

Official data from the Chinese dictatorship show that only 4,636 people died from Covid-19 in the country, where the first cases of the disease were registered; of these, only two would have occurred in 2021, the second year of the pandemic.

However, due to the lack of data transparency, the Covid-19 numbers in China are considered to be vastly underreported by experts around the world. Calculations by The Economist magazine estimate that the true number of deaths from the disease in the country would be around 1.7 million, more than double that of the United States, a country that accumulates the highest official number of deaths due to the coronavirus (approximately 825,000 ).