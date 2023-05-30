Official figures from the National Foreign Exchange Administration showed that Beijing achieved a trade surplus of 276.1 billion yuan (about 39 billion dollars) in April, registering an increase of 3 percent, while the trade surplus in goods reached 392.3 billion yuan (about 55.4 billion dollars). ), which is the highest level achieved in 2023.

The value of services in transportation, travel and other business sectors exceeded 142 billion yuan, 106.5 billion yuan, and 88 billion yuan, respectively.

With the beginning of the current year, China’s economy witnessed a remarkable improvement, as the vital sectors, including the economy, recovered in April, which led to a rapid improvement in production and demand indicators.

According to official data, the second largest economy in the world witnessed a continuous expansion in the industrial, consumption and services sectors during April.

China has recently implemented new policies to stabilize foreign trade and improve its structure, which has boosted confidence and dynamism in foreign trade enterprises and enhanced their stability throughout the year.

China is expected to maintain the stability of the volume of foreign trade by providing more opportunities, stabilizing trade in major products and supporting foreign trade companies.