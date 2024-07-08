Chinese Foreign Ministry: Xi Jinping and Orban to discuss issues of mutual interest

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will discuss issues of mutual interest, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported, reports RIA News.

On July 8, Orban arrived in Beijing. “Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s peace mission continues,” said Hungarian Prime Minister’s spokesman Bertalan Havasi.

Earlier, on July 5, the Prime Minister flew to Moscow. He took part in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, his visit to Moscow took place as part of the next step of the “peace mission.”