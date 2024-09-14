Deputy Foreign Minister of China Chen Xiaodong: China wants to build a bridge across Ukraine

China wants to “build a bridge” for peace talks on Ukraine and will continue to work to achieve this goal, Deputy Foreign Minister of China Chen Xiaodong said, Reuters reports.Reuters.

“China will continue to conduct in-depth engagement with all parties on the Ukrainian crisis to build consensus to stop the fighting and pave the way and build a bridge for peace talks,” the diplomat said.