From: Sven Hauberg

Qin Gang is no longer China’s foreign minister. China expert Nis Grünberg gives possible reasons for the disappearance of the diplomat and says how things could continue in Beijing.

Munich/Beijing – It’s as if it never existed. Since Tuesday afternoon, there has been a gap where China’s Foreign Ministry had previously provided information on Qin Gang’s activities on its website; where Qin’s biography could be found until the morning, it now says: “This information is being updated.”

Qin Gang was appointed Chinese foreign minister in December, succeeding Wang Yi. He had his last public appearance on June 25, since then Qin has disappeared. On Tuesday, China’s state news agency Xinhua then reported in terse words: “Qin Gang dismissed from his position as foreign minister, Wang Yi appointed as foreign minister”.

In an interview, Nis Grünberg explains what could be behind the mysterious events in Beijing. At the China think tank Merics, Grünberg researches, among other things, the relationship between the Chinese state and the Chinese Communist Party.

Mr Grünberg, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang has been missing for four weeks and has now been dismissed without comment. How unusual is that?

It has happened that senior officials have also disappeared for a few days or a week, especially when they were ill. What’s unusual this time is that a month has passed without any official signals as to what’s going on. The somewhat cryptic message that Qin was ill came relatively early on, but nothing more until the announcement that he had been removed from office. It is also strange that Qin apparently only lost his ministerial post, but not his position as a state councilor. Many questions are still open.

What do you think happened?

I can imagine two scenarios. Either Qin Gang is very ill and it was not known for weeks whether he would return to office. And only when it became clear that he could not continue in office did they react.

“Qin Gang was screened before Xi Jinping made him foreign minister”

And the second option?

It is also possible that there are serious charges against him for some disciplinary matter that was not known about when Qin Gang was hired in December. Qin was in the US for a long time, most recently as ambassador. He may be charged with anything related to state secrets or national security. Qin Gang has had a steep career and has fallen just as steeply, so I think something like that is quite plausible.

There are also rumors that he had an affair with a journalist.

It’s entirely possible that this affair exists. But I think it is unlikely that that alone is sufficient reason for a dismissal. An affair that many other officials have had. And if this affair really happened, then you have known it for a long time, it was certainly not a big secret. Qin Gang was screened before Xi Jinping made him foreign minister.

Qin Gang was considered a close confidante of head of state and party leader Xi. Does this affair damage him too?

Xi Jinping is damaged, yes. But I wouldn’t say that he’s weakened in his power. However, he will learn lessons from it. Especially if there is a disciplinary charge related to Qin’s being abroad where he has not been fully controlled. If this is the case, in the future you will probably recruit your top staff even more from people who have not been abroad for so long, so you know better who they really are and what makes them tick.

“The events cast a bad light on the Chinese Communist Party”

Qin Gang is now succeeded by his predecessor Wang Yi.

I think that’s a temporary solution, a kind of damage control. They needed someone who could take over quickly, who knew how the game was played, who had the necessary contacts. That’s why Wang Yi was chosen, who incidentally will retain his senior post as the Communist Party’s top diplomat.

Qin Gang’s dismissal comes at a time of rising tensions between China and the West.

That’s correct. But I don’t think Qin Gang’s departure will have much of an impact. After all, Wang Yi was already foreign minister and knows what he has to do. China will continue to follow the previous line and try to maintain stability without big arm movements. Wang is the right man for that, and Xi trusts him.

However, the affair is probably rather damaging to China’s reputation abroad.

The events do indeed cast a bad light on the leadership style of the Communist Party. Many people abroad, diplomats and foreign politicians, recently had to cancel meetings with Qin Gang without knowing what was going on.

“This kind of silence and information control is nothing new for Beijing”

Now these meetings will probably be rescheduled – with a new foreign minister while the old one is gone.

Of course, this can lead to awkward situations. In China, however, people are used to keeping a straight face and not making any comments. This kind of silence and information control is nothing new for Beijing.

Qin Gang’s tenure was quite short, just under half a year. What kind of foreign minister was he?

Qin basically acted under Wang Yi’s direction. One of the reasons why I couldn’t develop my own style was that there wasn’t enough time for it. It was installed between the autumn party congress and the March session of the National People’s Congress, a period of transition. Qin tried to establish a slightly more open and urbane style than his predecessor. But I’m not sure if he made it.