E.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter after a meeting with Wang Yi on Thursday that he had conveyed the “sensitivities and thoughts” of the Turkish government on the situation of the Uyghurs to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. However, it was only the last of three points that Cavusoglu mentioned.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia.

First came economic cooperation, followed by vaccine cooperation, and then, softly, the covert reference to human rights violations in the Chinese region of Xinjiang. The tweet reflects the changed priorities of President Tayyip Erdogan, who once presented himself as the protector of the Uyghurs.

Depending on China’s vaccine

Turkey is dependent on China for vaccines. So far, only vaccination doses from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac have been inoculated. The first small delivery from Biontech arrived just this week. However, the vaccine cooperation with China is not going completely smoothly. Of the 50 million cans promised in November, only 15 million have arrived in Turkey. In addition, the first delivery arrived in December almost three weeks late.

A few days earlier in Beijing, the National People’s Congress had ratified the extradition agreement signed with Turkey in 2017 and asked the Turkish parliament to do the same. Critics suspect that China has tried to use the vaccine as leverage on this issue. But there is no evidence for this.



Visiting partners: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) during his visit to Ankara next to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu (right)

:



Image: AP





More than 40,000 Uyghurs live in Turkey, many of them in the second or third generation. Her parents or grandparents fled China after the Communist Party came to power in 1949. It is the largest diaspora of the Turkic people in the world. For a long time they felt welcome and safe in Turkey. But now the nervousness is increasing.

The extradition agreement, which has not yet been ratified by the Turkish parliament, contributes to this. Foreign Minister Cavusoglu is trying to allay the fears. The agreement will not result in Turkey extraditing Uyghurs to China, although specific inquiries have already been made, said Cavusoglu at the end of last year. In Ankara it was pointed out that extradition could be refused if it was a politically motivated crime.

Beijing is stabilizing the Turkish lira

However, the pressure on the Uighur diaspora is increasing. After activists demonstrated in front of the Chinese embassy in Ankara in February, the Turkish police arrested several Uyghurs during raids. The AP news agency reported that around 50 Uyghurs had been taken to deportation camps in the past few months.





Knowledge has never been more valuable

Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and get F + for three months for € 1 per week.



READ NOW FOR € 1 / WEEK



Erdogan accused China of genocide in 2009, when he was still prime minister. In 2016, Turkey made a U-turn. Uighur diaspora spokesman Abdulkadir Yapcan was arrested but not extradited. The reason for the change in policy was that international investors withdrew from Turkey and China stepped into the breach with massive economic and financial aid.

Political support for the Uyghurs in Turkey is so great that the government is the only one in the Islamic world who cannot avoid expressing concerns. In 2019, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara described the re-education camps in Xinjiang as “a shame for humanity”.

China is now Turkey’s second largest trading partner. Capital inflows from China made a significant contribution to stabilizing the Turkish lira, which had come under pressure. Beijing granted Turkey a $ 3.6 billion loan in 2018, and in 2019 the Chinese central bank loaned Turkey a short-term loan of $ 1 billion to prop up the lira.

These inflows took the pressure off Turkey to turn to the International Monetary Fund, which would link aid to reforms. In Turkey, China invests primarily in strategic infrastructure. It has become increasingly difficult for the country to finance such megaprojects on the international capital markets. Beijing has bought the country’s third largest container port, Kumport near Istanbul.

For Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Turkey was the third of six stops in the region after visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia. For Beijing, the focus is on countering the efforts of the Americans to contain China. The state press quoted the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman as saying he supported China’s “legitimate position on issues such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong.”