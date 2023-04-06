It is enough to take a look at the news from less than a decade ago to remember how quickly and deeply China embraced soccer as a national project.

State media detailed President Xi Jinping’s lifelong love of the game. Schools were ordered to introduce soccer into their curricula, and billions of dollars were earmarked for tens of thousands of pitches. Major companies rushed to invest in professional teams, both at home and abroad, and then supplied them with imported players.

There was talk of bringing the World Cup to China and there was bold talk of winning it.

However, China’s football dream now seems to be over.

The expensive recruits have departed. Notable teams have gone bankrupt. The national team shows few signs of improvement. And in perhaps the most direct sign of a failed policy, some of the officials tasked with leading the football revolution have been arrested on corruption charges.

“Hopes were really highsaid Liu Dongfeng, a professor at Shanghai Sports University. “And that’s why the disappointment is also so great”.

The unease is a radical departure from the momentum that accompanied the 2015 announcement of China’s 50-point plan for the sport.

Billions of dollars went into acquiring full or partial stakes in European soccer teams. Chinese companies became sponsors of FIFA. At home, some of China’s richest people and companies invested in equipment with an abandon that transformed the country’s top division, the Super League, an important player in the world transfer market. Players who would never have considered a career in China were suddenly heading there.

That burst of spending spooked Chinese regulators, who belatedly imposed restrictions. Yet even those actions failed to rein in the worst excesses, and when the coronavirus pandemic subsided in early 2020, and China hunkered down within its borders, teams disappeared and notable players returned home.

China was also in retreat on the international stage.

The current ranking of the men’s national team is almost the same as it was when the panel chaired by Xi approved China’s acclaimed soccer reform plan eight years ago. China finished fifth of six teams in their qualifying group for the World Cup last year in Qatar.

Traditionally, China has been more successful in women’s soccer. But it hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup since 1999.

The official in charge of the schools project once claimed that 30,000 academies had been opened and that more than 55 million students were now playing soccer.

It is not clear how many of the schools are operating. Wang Dengfeng, the Education Ministry official who made the claims, was arrested in February.

More high-ranking soccer officials are under investigation.

An earlier anti-corruption campaign that included jailing soccer officials foreshadowed more recent efforts to grow the sport. The latest arrests and detentions, Liu said, could be a sign of the government’s willingness to persevere.

Gao Zhidan, director of China’s National Sports Agency, seemed to suggest that recently at a press event, stating that his agency would redouble its efforts to build competitive leagues and promote young talent.

It’s unclear what that will look like. There is still no official start date for the new season, which is expected to be this month with a reduced number of teams.

Chang Che and John Liu contributed reporting.

By: Tariq Panja