The first explorer probe from China in Mars it got off its landing platform this Saturday and began to travel the surface of the red planet, according to the Chinese space agency.

The solar-powered probe touched down on Martian soil at 10:40 a.m. (Beijing time), as reported by the Chinese National Space Administration.

The spacecraft on which the probe was traveling had reached Mars a week ago, marking Beijing’s first time in a technical challenge more complex than a moon landing.

In this way, China became the second country to do so, after the United States.

Named after the Chinese god of fire, Zhurong, the rolling probe spent several days performing diagnostic tests before beginning the exploration. He is expected to be on the ground for 90 days to search evidences of life.

The United States also has an ongoing mission to Mars with the Perseverance probe and a small helicopter exploring the planet. NASA expects the rover to collect its first sample in July to return to Earth only a decade from now.

China has ambitious space plans that include launching a manned orbital station and landing a man on the moon. In 2009 it became the first country to land a probe on the far side of the satellite, the least explored, which returned to Earth with lunar rocks in December for the first time since the 1970s.