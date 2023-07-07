Reuters: China unveils first open source operating system

China unveils first national open source operating system. This is reported Reuters with reference to state media.

The OS, called OpenKylin, is based on Linux and maintained by a community of 4,000 developers. According to journalists, the operating system was developed and released in order to reduce dependence on US technology.

The material states that developing an operating system independent of the US has been an important goal for the Chinese technology industry. It is specified that many companies and organizations have contributed to the development of the OpenKylin system.

The new OS can be used on computers and tablets with x86, ARM and RISK-V architectures. The launch of Linux, Windows and Android programs is carried out using an emulator.

In mid-January, it became known that the leaders of the IT industry in Russia – VK, Yandex, Sberbank and Rostelecom – would work on creating a national mobile operating system (OS). According to Anton Gorelkin, deputy chairman of the Duma committee on information policy, OS development will become one of the most important IT projects on a national scale.