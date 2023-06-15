In Shanghai, the first large cruise ship built in China, named Adora Magic City, was launched. This massive cruise ship measures 323.6 meters in length and has a gross tonnage of 135,500 tons, offering room to accommodate up to 5,246 passengers.

The cruise ship is a collaboration between Cruise Technology Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. The vessel is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023.

Equipped with a total of 2,826 cabins, the cruise ship represents a modern floating city. It has residential and recreational facilities, including a medical center, theater, gymnasium, and basketball court. In case of an emergency, medical services are available on board, thanks to the medical center equipped with basic operating equipment, such as a shadowless lamp.

The vessel offers connection to both networks Wi-Fi6 than to 5G mobile. It will be used on routes directed towards the Japan and Southeast Asia, having Shanghai as a port of departure. In the future, medium and long routes could be introduced to allow passengers to reach destinations along the Maritime Silk Road.

Building a vessel of this magnitude is no simple task. Being an extremely large mechanical and electrical product, the vessel relies on over 25 million components, five times more than the C919 aircraft and thirteen times more than the Fuxing high-speed train, also known as the “rejuvenation”.

Furthermore, large cruise ships are particularly sensitive to traffic control weight, and each increase results in a corresponding reduction in the weight of materials or the number of passengers on board. During construction, steel plates between four and eight millimeters thick were used. “These materials would not normally be adopted for a conventional ship, but for a cruise ship it is necessary to reduce weight and make room for cargo as much as possible“explained Wei Shengsheng, deputy director of ship project at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

Wei also pointed out that a typical cruise ship must be able to accommodate around 6,000 people simultaneously, which requires a large increase in the number of life support equipment compared to a regular passenger ship. “Hence, space usage is highly optimized.” During the construction process, changes are made to systems in order to improve technologies and satisfy.

