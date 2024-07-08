There are two names that hover over China’s largest artificial intelligence conference without having to be said: Nvidia and Open AI, the most successful chip company and the most successful AI provider in the world. Both are only available in China with restrictions. Whether on the big stages of the “World of AI Conference”, where the heads of China’s internet companies give their speeches, or at the stands on the exhibition grounds in the center of Shanghai, where more than five hundred AI companies present themselves: sooner or later, these restrictions will be discussed, albeit in a cryptic way.