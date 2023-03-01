By Liangping Gao and Joe Cash

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, an official index showed on Wednesday, beating expectations after the end of severe lockdown measures against Covid-19 at the end last year.

China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surged to a reading of 52.6 from 50.1 in January, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction. . The PMI far beat analysts’ forecast of 50.5, and marked the highest reading since April 2012.

The world’s second-largest economy recorded one of its worst years in nearly half a century in 2022 due to measures against the spread of the virus. Restrictions against population movement were lifted in December.