According to the Chinese Ministry of Transport, the country still has the highest mileage of expressways in the world

The mileage of China’s expressways in operation reached 177,000 kilometers at the end of 2022, and China remains the country with the highest mileage of expressways in the world, the Ministry of Transport said on Thursday.

By the end of 2022, the total mileage of the country’s highways reached 5.35 million kilometers, an increase of 1.12 million kilometers in 10 years, Guo Sheng, an official at the ministry, said at a press conference.

In recent years, China’s road network has steadily improved in terms of length and quality, with a number of major road projects completed.

In the future, China will further optimize its road network, striving to build a modern road infrastructure system to ensure the mobility of people and goods, Guo added.

With information from Xinhua Agency