The volume of express deliveries handled by China this year surpassed the mark of 120 billion packages for the first time, setting a new record for its annual volume of express deliveries, official data showed on Tuesday (Dec 5, 2023).

The historic package consisted of flowers sent from Kunming, Yunnan Province, southwest China, at 6:26 pm on Monday (Dec 4), according to the State Postal Administration.

China’s express deliveries have witnessed rapid growth this year as the steady economic recovery, in particular the rebound in consumption, boosted logistics demand.

The monthly volume of express deliveries has consistently exceeded 10 billion packages since March, with an average business revenue exceeding 90 billion yuan ($12.65 billion).

In the high season, which starts in November, the sector maintained the robust trend driven by the annual wave of online shopping. During this period, daily deliveries exceeded 430 million.

The new annual record demonstrated a vibrant, higher-quality express delivery market, a buoyant domestic consumer market and a stable and rising economy, it said.

With information from Xinhua