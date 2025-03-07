03/07/2025



Updated at 12: 04h.





The Commercial exchanges of China during the first two months of 2025, whose data of published in an aggregate manner to mitigate the distortions for the celebration of the Chinese New Year, reflected a 2.4% dropup to a volume of 990,370 million dollars (916,782 million euros) with a sensitive deceleration of exports growth and a strong fall in purchases abroad coinciding with the first Andana of tariffs in the new commercial war opened with the United States.

According to data published Friday by the General Administration of Customs of China, the Exports Chinese added a total value between January and February record of 539,940 million dollars (499.820 million euros), a figure that represents an year -on -year advance of 2.3%, although a substantial loss of impulse with respect to the growth of the last months of 2024.

On his side the Imports of the Asian giant suffered a sharp contraction, with a 8.4%drop, up to 369,430 million dollars (341,980 million euros), which shows a surplus of 170,520 million dollars (157,850 million euros).

Among the main commercial partners of the Asian giant, the Chinese exports to the EU increased 0.6%up to 79,044 million dollars (73,171 million euros), but imports fell 5.6%, to 36,898 million dollars (34,156 million euros).









In the case of USAthe Exports Chinese increased 2.3% annually, to 75,558 million dollars (69,944 million euros), while Imports They also grew 2.7%, up to 26,511 million (24,541 million euros).

“He export growth cooled During the first two months of 2025, since the early application of tariffs provided an impulse to the minor demand we had planned, ”he said Julian Evans-PritchardEconomist for China of Capital Economics, for whom this deceleration occurs before any substantial impact of tariffs, “which almost certainly leads to strong falls in shipments to the United States in a short time.”

Likewise, the expert has highlighted the worse evolution also in the case of importsin line with the broadest signals that the recovery of domestic demand driven by the stimulus of the last quarter has already been partially reversed.

In this sense, he pointed out that, although the slowdown in import growth reflects a continuous decrease in purchasing intensity due to ecological transition and impulse to self -sufficiency, «LThe magnitude of the last setback also suggests a renewed cyclical weakness«.