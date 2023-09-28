Trading in the shares of the two companies affiliated with Evergrande, which specialize in real estate services and electric vehicles, was also suspended “as of 01:00 GMT on Thursday morning,” according to the same source.

The trading halt comes the day after a report published by Bloomberg, which stated that Evergrande’s billionaire president, Xu Jiayin, has been under house arrest since the beginning of September.

The company resumed trading in its shares on the stock exchange just one month ago, after its listing was suspended for 17 months for not publishing its financial results.

In recent decades, the real estate sector in China has witnessed rapid growth, allowing developers to sell their properties even before their construction is completed, which enables them to finance other projects.

However, the debts of real estate groups reached levels that prompted the authorities to put an end to the expansion of these companies as of 2020.

Since then, access to credit has declined significantly for these groups and some have been unable to complete their projects, exacerbating the crisis of confidence among potential buyers and driving down prices.

In recent months, this unprecedented crisis has affected another large company in this sector, Country Garden, which was known for its financial strength.

In 2017, Xu Jiayin was the richest man in Asia, with his wealth estimated at $45.3 billion at the time.

But since the setbacks his group suffered, his wealth has declined significantly, reaching $4.3 billion in 2022, according to the Hurun Billionaires Ranking.