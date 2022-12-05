According to the National Energy Administration, by the end of October, the country reached about 2.5 billion kilowatts

China’s installed renewable energy capacity has maintained growth momentum since the beginning of the year amid the country’s quest for green development.

By the end of October, China’s total installed power generation capacity reached about 2.5 billion kilowatts, an increase of 8.3% year-on-year, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

Specifically, wind power installed capacity grew 16.6% year-on-year to 350 million kilowatts, while solar power reached 360 million kilowatts, up 29.2% year-on-year.

The country has increased its investment in renewable energy this year, with accelerated construction of large wind power facilities and photovoltaic bases, especially in desert areas.

In the first 10 months, total investment by the country’s major power generation companies in solar energy soared by 326.7% year-on-year to 157.4 billion yuan (about US$22 billion).

With information from Xinhua