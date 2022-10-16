These days, speaking of invasion certainly does not refer to favorable episodes. Yet it is the best term to describe the offensive that China is preparing to unleash in Europe in the field of electric cars. First NIO, then BYD, and again Great Wall, Xpeng, Chery, Geely, and we could go on further: the list of Chinese brands to conquer Europe is getting longer every day, and is the result of a strategy that has as its objective the challenge to the great European manufacturers, from Volkswagen and Stellantis to Mercedes-Benz and BMW, and which was designed well before the Covid emergency and the war in Ukraine.

Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands this morning highlights how the decision of the EU Commission to suspend the sale of cars took care of giving a further boost to these Chinese brands in the Old Continent thermal and hybrid starting in 2035. “Emerging geopolitical conflicts, in particular the rivalry between the United States and China, create winds against the European expansion of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers – underlined Gregor Sebastian, analyst of the Merics think tank in Berlin – Even in Europe, China is increasingly seen not only as a partner, but as a rival and a competitor ”. We remember in fact that Europe is already there today main destination for electric vehicles built in China by non-Chinese brands, and that global exports of electric vehicles from China more than doubled to 555,041 units in 2021.

The aim of the Chinese brands is to increase your share (by 2% in the period between January 2021 and March 2022) in the export pie from China to Europe. “The EU, therefore, is a net consumer of Chinese-made vehicles – reads the newspaper – Europe is an open market, has an increasingly developed charging network and high purchase subsidies, which are fading in China. Also, use China like export hub for third markets it means less production in Europe. A big problem for a sector that represents 7% of the continental GDP ”.