One of the things that struck me most about China in the two decades I spent there was the optimism with which the population faced the future. It stood in stark contrast to the widespread feeling in the West that the new generations will live worse than their predecessors. And there was reason for this triumphalism: if parents who had reached their youth during the Cultural Revolution (1966-76, the Spanish baby boom) earned 150 euros a month, many children multiplied that income by ten, or more. And the second world power continued to grow and innovate.

Now, on paper, the statistics paint a soft landing for the economy. China is growing less, but it is growing. And it is logical, because it is already a technological power capable of rivaling the United States. However, there is an emotional element, difficult to quantify, that has also changed: young people are starting to be more pessimistic. “Young people have started saving like their parents because they are afraid of losing their jobs,” a thirty-something woman from Shanghai tells me. “I have been trying for a year to sell the apartment that I bought in 2017 for 2.5 million yuan (324,000 euros) in Nanjing and the only offer I have received has been for 1.5 million (192,000 euros),” says another, reflecting the concern in the real estate sector, which accounts for 70% of household wealth. She decided not to sell, but in the end the buyer managed to get a similar apartment for 1.48 million.

Everything indicates that the economy of the Asian giant has caught a cold and is no longer so attractive to foreign investors, who are looking for the old Chinese strength in other countries, such as Vietnam or Indonesia. Some fear that this situation will spread to the rest of the world, others consider it a logical stage in the development of any place. In any case, it is the confirmation of a substantial change of trend. Now, China fears falling into the middle-income trap and not reaching the level of high incomes before its population ages and shrinks due to the fall in birth rates.

So today we focus on the dragon’s displays of weakness and their implications for the rest of the world.

These are the three angles we will address:

If the dragon catches a cold, does the world catch it?

Vietnam takes over.

India tries to fulfill its eternal promise.

Global economy If the dragon catches a cold, does the world catch it?

We know that if the United States catches a cold, it is only a matter of time before it affects Europe. The last time it happened was in 2008, and it is inevitable that it will happen again. After all, crises are cyclical. But will the same happen with China? There is no consensus on this. It is true that the second world power has acquired an economic weight that it did not have just a couple of decades ago, when it would have been impossible for it to drag the rest of the world down with it in the event of a debacle. Now, however, it is a key player in globalization: the largest manufacturing and commercial power on the planet, and a key market for all multinationals.

70% of family wealth is in the real estate sector, which is now in crisis.



Zigor Aldama





The collapse of the Asian giant has been announced on many occasions since it opened up to the world in the 1980s. It has never materialized. The Communist Party has always had enough tools to prevent it, even during the great American fiasco at the beginning of the century. However, the situation has changed: consumption is suffering, the real estate sector is shaking, salaries are stagnating and youth unemployment is reaching record levels. All while debt – in all its forms – is growing.

GDP, which has been used to growing at double-digit rates, is now struggling to rise by 5%. This is logical when a volume like China’s is reached. But there are reasons for concern. For example, exports are ceasing to be the economic engine they once were and now account for only around 20% of GDP. As if that were not enough, tariffs are multiplying and Josep Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, is already predicting that a trade war may be inevitable.

Road junction in Shanghai, a reflection of China’s impressive infrastructure.



Zigor Aldama





For many, this is nothing more than a new normal that will eventually find its footing; for others, it is the omen of a dark period that will prevent the communist country from overtaking the United States as the leading power, a milestone that was expected for this decade. Many predicted a boom after the pandemic, and it happened. But they also believed that China would resume its pre-Covid pace given the global situation, and that has not happened.

But the chances of all this coming to us are slim. The main reason for this is that, despite being a formidable economic giant, the world’s second most populous country is in many ways an island. Financial and economic institutions operate in their own ecosystem, and even local companies have substantially less exposure abroad than those in other countries. This explains, for example, why the collapse of a giant real estate company like Evergrande barely had an impact outside China. The same was true of the stock market crashes in 2015. Added to all this is a currency with a global circulation much lower than that of the country’s specific weight. The yuan is even behind the Japanese yen.

China has lifted 800 million people out of extreme poverty, but many still live on the bare minimum.



Zigor Aldama





Despite all this, there are not many studies on the impact that a Chinese crisis could have on the rest of the world. EY economists are the most pessimistic and calculate that each point of decline in Chinese growth would translate into a 0.3 point reduction in US expansion. Others say that it would be much smaller, although Japan and the eurozone would suffer somewhat more, especially because of the products that the Chinese buy.

In any case, domestic economic turbulence will drive greater trade with the rest of the world, so there is no need to fear supply chain disruptions such as those that affected the entire planet during Covid or price increases. If anything, given the superpower’s overcapacity, the opposite would happen. In fact, a certain deflation is already being felt in some industrial sectors.

The luxury sector is losing steam in China. Wine sales have plummeted.



Zigor Aldama





On the other hand, Beijing has gone from zero to one hundred in a matter of months. From not allowing anyone to enter to offering visa exemptions to countries – such as Spain – that had always required them. Incentives and facilities for foreign investment are also returning. But the attractiveness has been considerably reduced and that variable has fallen to lows not seen since 1993. Partly because, after its behavior during the pandemic, China is no longer considered such a reliable partner and there is a movement to avoid it in order to reduce risks.

And partly because other Asian countries are now experiencing a boom like China’s golden years. So what was once called the ‘China+1’ strategy – diversifying and investing both in China and in an alternative country – is now increasingly a strategy without China. But those who believe that decoupling will mean the return of relocated economic sectors to the West are mistaken. They will simply go elsewhere.

Southeast Asia is boiling Vietnam takes over

When I first visited Vietnam in 2001, it was still difficult to say that the country was developing. People there were surviving, even though the potential of the former Indochina’s main power was already beginning to emerge. Now, however, cities like Ho Chi Minh City are infected by the same optimism and the same fervor that China experienced in the first decade of the 2000s. Even skyscrapers are growing as they did then, and multinationals are diverting some of the investments there that would otherwise have ended up in the communist giant next door.

It’s only been a decade since the first McDonald’s opened in Vietnam. There are already more than 20.



AFP





In general, Southeast Asia is boiling over. Capital from low value-added sectors, such as textiles and footwear, which are becoming less and less competitive in China, is also travelling there. But also industry and technology are seeking to diversify their bases. Thus, the different estimates from international organisations indicate that Vietnam will grow around 6% this year – one point more than China has set as its objective – to speed up the pace to 6.5% next year.

In the last decade, the country has almost doubled its per capita income to $4,100, and McKinsey predicts that this new economic miracle will take more than half of the population

Vietnam is set to grow into the middle class over the next ten years. New World Wealth agrees, saying that Vietnam’s wealth will grow at the fastest pace on the planet over that period. As in China, this is the result of a winning combination of factors: moderate wages, a hard-working and increasingly educated young population, and the deployment of policies to attract investment. That, and an optimism that drives action, of course.

The giant that awakens now India tries to fulfill its eternal promise

At the beginning of the century, the expression ‘Chindia’ was coined to imply that the economies of China and India could be complementary. Over time, it has been seen that this is not the case, that both aspire to be dominant and that, therefore, they are more rivals than partners. Two decades ago, it was difficult to give a penny for the Indian country, perhaps the biggest disaster made into a state that exists in the world. It is still a mess, but it is true that, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, it has begun to develop its potential.

India must improve its infrastructure to realize its full potential.



AFP





The ultra-nationalist prime minister was clear that he had to steal investments from China, and to do so he created the ‘Make in India’ programme, which has had modest success. He has succeeded in getting some giants, such as Apple, to establish part of their operations in the country, yes, but Modi also knows that India will not be sufficiently attractive if it fails to create a minimally reliable infrastructure network.

Little by little, 400 million latrines have been built so that people do not have to defecate in the open, and airports and roads have been improved, in some cases already free of cows. Although it is still light years away from China, the effort is bearing fruit: in the last three years the country has grown by an average of 8.3% – very high for developed countries but not spectacular for those that have not yet reached that level – and it is expected to maintain the speed of around 7%.

But to be truly successful, it must increase the income of the population, its education and, ultimately, its consumption. Because if there is one thing that China has shown, it is that depending excessively on the outside for growth is a formula that only works in the short and medium term. In the long term, it must create a level of well-being that translates into an increase in internal demand and satisfaction that provides a stability that India is still far from achieving.

That’s all for today. I hope I’ve explained to you some of what’s happening in the world. If you’re subscribed, you’ll receive this newsletter every Wednesday in your email. And, if you like it, it will be very helpful if you share it and recommend it.