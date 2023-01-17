China’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew by 3% in 2022 compared to the previous year. THE NBS (National Statistics Office, in Portuguese) released the data on Tuesday (17.jan.2023). In the cut of the 4th quarter, the high was of 2.9%. Here’s the full (415 KB, in English).

The rise in GDP was below the target of 5.5% established by the government in March. The 2022 result was also the 2nd worst since 1976. It only surpassed the 2020 rate, when the pandemic shrank Beijing’s advance to 2.2%.

In the 3rd quarter of 2022, Chinese GDP increased by 3.9%, which represented faster-than-expected growth. However, with the policy of “covid zero” imposed by Beijing throughout the year, added to the declines in the real estate market and the global recession, there was a risk for a long-term recovery.

Also in the 3rd quarter, there was growth in retail sales. The high was 0.7% compared to the same period of 2021. In December, the sector had a contraction of 1.8% in the interannual comparison. As a result, sales fell by 0.2% in 2022.

Another sector that contracted in December was real estate investment. The annual drop was 10%. Industrial production grew 3.6% compared to the previous year. In the last month of the year alone, the high was 1.3%. Fixed investments in 2022 rose 5.1% compared to 2021.