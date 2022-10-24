Official data showed, on Monday, that the gross domestic product, in the second largest economy in the world, grew on an annual basis by 3.9 percent in the third quarter (from July to September). That beat the Reuters forecast of 3.4 percent.

The Chinese economy grew by 0.4 percent in the third quarter of last year.

The data of the Chinese economy, which was originally scheduled to be published on October 18, was postponed until after the Communist Party congress held last week, and Chinese President Xi Jinping won a third term as General Secretary of the Communist Party, paving the way for him to be officially installed at the head of state for a new term in next March.

Despite the recovery, the Chinese economy is facing increasing challenges, including the zero-Covid strategy and the real estate sector crises, in addition to external factors from the Ukraine crisis and the global slowdown due to high interest rates to curb the rampant inflation around the world.

A Reuters poll forecast China’s growth would slow to 3.2 percent in 2022, well below the official target of around 5.5 percent, one of the worst growth in nearly half a century.

On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product rose by 3.9 percent in the third quarter, compared to expectations of 3.5 percent, and compared to a contraction of 2.6 percent in the previous quarter of this year.

Separate data also showed that China’s industrial output in September rose by 6.3 percent on an annual basis, beating expectations of 4.5 percent, but retail sales remained weak, rising by 2.5 percent, which came worse than expectations for a rise of 3.3 percent.