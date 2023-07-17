AFPi

China’s economy recorded growth of 6.3% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year, despite the irregular post-pandemic recovery of recent months, the government announced this Monday (17).

The Asian giant’s economy “showed good recovery momentum,” the Office for National Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

“By quarter, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an annual pace of 4.5% in the first quarter and 6.3% in the second quarter,” said NBS spokesman Fu Linghui.

“Market demand has gradually recovered, supply of output has continued to increase, employment rates and prices have remained generally stable, and Chinese incomes have grown steadily,” he added.

Analysts interviewed by the AFP projected growth of 7.1%, but had warned that the numbers would be misleadingly inflated, due to the small comparison base with 2022, a year marked by the covid pandemic.

In the same period last year, even with restrictions such as sudden confinements, travel bans and factory closures, China recorded growth of just 0.4% between April and June, one of the lowest quarterly values ​​in recent decades.

The growth in relation to the immediately previous quarter, considered a more realistic basis of comparison, shows that the second largest economy in the world had an increase of only 0.8% in the April-June period.

The index is below the growth of 2.2% registered in the previous three months, after the timid activity registered between October and December.

– Stimulus –

Other data published on Monday showed that the post-pandemic recovery is nearing its end, which is likely to bolster calls for more economic stimulus packages.

Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption, rose 3.1% in June year-on-year, according to the Office for National Statistics, a slowdown from a 12.7% rise. registered in May.

The result is within the expectations of analysts interviewed by the Bloomberg agency, but demonstrates low consumer confidence.

“Consumption remains the engine of economic recovery,” Erin Xin, economist at HSBC bank, told AFP.

“In some sectors, in particular services, the recovery has been especially strong”, highlighted the economist, before recalling that consumption levels have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Youth unemployment in June posted a record high at 21.3%, up from 20.8% in May, while overall unemployment in urban areas remained stable at 5.2%.

Reduced demand raises eyebrows in companies when hiring, with a “watch and wait” attitude before expanding operations, said Harry Murphy Cruise, an economist at ratings agency Moody’s.

The memory of the 2022 confinements and the abrupt policy changes contribute to the hesitations, he explains.

“Unfortunately (…) a recovery in business activity is needed to stimulate demand. Stagnation weakens business activity,” he adds.

China aims for economic growth of around 5% for 2023, one of the lowest targets set by the country in decades.

