French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said this Tuesday, 29, that China’s economic situation is “worrying” and cannot be ignored. According to him, it is necessary to observe the impact of China on the growth of Europe. “The economic situation is worrying us, because we don’t know if we can invest in China safely,” he said, at a meeting with the Business Movement of France, this Tuesday.



