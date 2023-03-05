The outgoing Chinese premier, Li Keqiang, delivered his last annual government management report to the new National People’s Congress (ANP), of almost 3,000 delegates, which opened its first session this Sunday in the Great Hall of the People, in the Beijing center. In the conclave, which will take place this week, projects and reforms will be discussed, and a new government leadership will be electedled by President Xi Jinping, who would secure an unprecedented third term as president.

As it was known in a statement and in the previous press conference, the focus of this year’s session of the ANP is the economy, emphasizing the reactivation that has been developing with the change of measures due to the covid-19 pandemic. . By the way, Li Keqiang revealed the economic projection figures for 2023: the Chinese government expects the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) “to be around five percent”, a figure similar to what analysts had raised and two points percentages above that registered last year, when it stood at three percent.

The prime minister also told the legislature that this year 12 million new jobs should be created in the cities, the same number of what has been achieved during the last twelve months. He also pointed out that the unemployment rate should remain at 5.5 percent, the increase in the CPI is three percent, one percentage point to that registered in 2022, and the fiscal deficit is three percent.

(It may interest you: Hong Kong begins to give away flights to tourists: so you can participate)

Li Keqiang added that cereal production should be above 650 million tons and that “a basic balance in the balance of payments” should be “opted for,” a “stable growth in the volume and quality of imports and exports.” ”, and “increase in the income of people that is consistent with the economic development of the country”.

The event was attended by invited diplomats, including representatives from the Colombian Embassy, ​​delegates from all regions of the country and local and foreign journalists, who were located on the third floor of the venue that four and a half months ago, in October, was the scene of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The Chinese government expects Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to be 5%. Photo: David López, Special Envoy to Beijing

Regarding the latter, there is expectation in this political event in March because it will be the first time that the conclusions of the country’s leading political party will be applied to state reforms. Not surprisingly, Li Keqiang’s first recommendation for the PNA during his speech was to “follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on socialism with chinese characteristics for the new era” —the name given to the president’s determinations that were included in the CCP constitution.

Increase in Defense and ‘green development’



According to the entity, central government spending would be 3,789 trillion yuan (about 548 billion dollars). Of that amount, 1.5 trillion yuan would be earmarked for national defense, representing an increase of 7.2 percent. It should be noted that, for last year, the increase was 7.1 percent and in 2021, 6.8 percent.

(Suggested reading: Seoul and Washington deploy strategic bomber)

The local and official media have said that the increase “maintains one digit” and is “sustained”, however, analysts have also opined that it is an issue that should draw the attention of the world, especially due to the active war in Ukraine and the situation on the island of Taiwan.

On the budget, there would be an increase of 12.2 percent for “diplomatic efforts”, as the entity points out. The budget for education would increase by 2 percent, as would science and technology, priorities for the new government, according to Li Keqiang. The amount for general public services will decrease by 0.7 percent and the expense for storage of grains, edible oils and other raw materials will increase by 13.6 percent.

Central government spending would be 3.789 trillion yuan. See also Nicaragua and China will begin negotiations to create an FTA at the end of September

(We recommend: Video: a raging fire is reported in a skyscraper in Hong Kong)

On other estimated expenses in the proposed tax reform, it is allocating at least 33,000 million yuan for the “prevention and control of pollution”, 25,700 million yuan for “developing aquatic and ecosystem resources”, and the use of two thousand additional millions of yuan for the restoration and conservation of places, such as the Yangtze River.

DAVID ALEJANDRO LOPEZ BERMUDEZ

Beijing (China)

TIME

Networking: @lopez03david

More news

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing

Kim Jong Un’s North Korea would be suffering famine; the worst in decades

Raven behavior causes concern in different parts of the world