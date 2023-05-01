Lirin was able to win the World Chess Championship in Astana, on Sunday, after winning in a tie-break against his Russian rival Ian Nepomniachtchi.

3 runs in the match ended in a draw, and Lerin won in the fourth game, after winning 14 matches in the previous qualifying stages in the same tournament, according to the British Daily Mail.

Lirin won the Chinese Chess Championship three times in 2009, 2011 and 2012, and in August 2015 he became the second Chinese player to enter the list of the top ten players in the world after Wang Yue.