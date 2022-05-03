If you want to make the heavens laugh, tell them your plans, says the joke. And the Communist Party of China had counted them loud and clear. For 2022, the year of his 20th Congress, in which President Xi Jinping’s mandate will clearly be extended, he wanted economic stability. Instead, he has found a trinity of adversities. To the slowdown and the crisis in the real estate sector that the country was already dragging, the war in Ukraine has been added. And, above all, the confinements to maintain its zero covid policy against the omicron variant, which affect a quarter of the population and have seriously hurt the economy.

China is today the only major economy that maintains its commitment to a zero covid policy, which implies an almost total closure of borders, limitation of movements and centralized quarantines. It applies it with Spartan harshness for health reasons – its health system is still very weak, especially outside the big cities, and would collapse in the face of a large number of cases -, but also political: over the last two years, It has served as an argument to defend the superiority of its system of government over Western democracies. The zero covid strategy allowed it to be the first country to come out of the first wave of the pandemic and revive its economy. Now, the closure of Shanghai, the economic heart of the country, has brought him his first major challenge.

For this year, the Chinese government had set itself the ambitious goal of growth “around” 5.5% of GDP. But in light of the consequences of the total or partial confinements, which according to Nomura affect 343 million people – a quarter of the population – in 46 cities, analysts consider it difficult to achieve it and numerous entities have cut their forecasts. The International Monetary Fund now anticipates 4.4% for the full year, compared to 4.8% forecast in January. The World Bank has lowered its forecast from 5.4 to 5%. Nomura has almost halved its estimates for the second quarter, from 3.4% to 1.8%; and reduces its optimism for the year as a whole, from 4.3 to 3.9%.

Macroeconomic data for the first quarter hint at the magnitude of the blow caused by the Shanghai blockade. Although the growth, of 4.8%, has been higher than what analysts expected, the figures for March —after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and when the covid cases began to skyrocket in the financial capital— are unequivocally pessimistic: consumption fell by 3.5%; unemployment remained at 5.8%, three tenths above the previous month and the official target for the year. Electricity demand only grew by 3.5% year-on-year, compared to 5.8% in the previous two months, and it was minimal in sectors such as hotels and transport.

Shanghai, whose 26 million inhabitants completed a month of complete confinement this Friday, is only now beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, after a week of declines in cases. Meanwhile, it has seen how its port, the busiest in the world, has reduced its activity by 40%, and ships waiting to unload are piling up. Cargo traffic in the metropolitan area fell 81% in the first three weeks of the month.

As a consequence, supply chains, already badly hit by the pandemic, have suffered a new and serious setback, which has caused a huge delay in imports of raw materials and components, and in exports of products. While 666 Shanghai-based companies, including Tesla, have been allowed to reopen, the requirements are so strict that they operate at less than half gas.

“Although the confinement is loosening, the economic impact is brutal,” says Alicia García-Herrero, chief economist for Asia at investment bank Natixis. The isolations are added to other economic measures of the government, such as control over the technology sector or education, to generate – the expert points out – “great discontent”. “People who have money see that things are going wrong. Who is going to want to invest?

To the closure of Shanghai this week has been added the sudden increase in cases in Beijing, which keeps residential buildings and complexes where infections have been detected confined, has imposed limits on capacity in restaurants and closed cinemas and schools in several districts. In response, the yuan fell to its lowest against the dollar in a year and a half this week, as stocks fell back to levels of two years ago before starting a recovery.

The data for April threaten to be even more disastrous. The Natixis mobility index for this month is 53% below that of April 2021 and, according to the bank, if the restrictions continue until the 30th “annual GDP will probably lose 1.4 percentage points”. In the rest of the world, where ships arriving from Shanghai had sailed before the lockdown, the impact on supply chains will begin to be felt in the coming months.

“The worst is yet to come,” anticipates Lu Ting, Nomura’s chief economist for China, in a note. “Global markets have been slow to recognize the dire consequences of China’s zero covid policy.”

Concern is palpable among Chinese authorities. Prime Minister Li Keqiang has ordered officials to “increase the sense of urgency” in implementing measures of all kinds to activate the economy. For example, Treasury inspectors will work on May Day holidays next week to speed up VAT returns. The Chinese government has approved measures to speed up truck traffic. The Central Bank (PBOC) has reduced the amount of cash that banks must keep as reserves – although it has not cut interest rates so far.

But they also want to send a message of optimism, and have made it clear that they believe they will be able to square the circle: achieve their ambitious growth target while keeping the coronavirus at bay. This Friday, the quarterly meeting of the Politburo of the Communist Party on the economy promised “to make great efforts to achieve our goals for this year of economic and social development.” To do this, they will accelerate “the implementation of the policies already approved” and promise to “use all the tools of monetary policy well”, in what seems to anticipate a relaxation of it.

Above all, they announce a relaxation of pressure on the sectors that had been subjected to a “regulatory storm” throughout the past year: technology and real estate. Among other things, they promise to support the “healthy development of the (electronic) platform economy.”

On Tuesday, President Xi Jinping himself also emphasized the need for investment in infrastructure, the formula that Beijing has resorted to in every case of dark clouds on the economic horizon. “Infrastructure is the foundation for social and economic development,” he argued. The proposal prioritized urban rail systems, regional airports, health centers, water and energy conservation projects, and data storage centers, among others. “A traditional script, but developed in a different way. Now the emphasis is on innovation, on the green economy, on digital infrastructure,” says Huang Yiping, Professor of Economics and Finance at Peking University, in a digital seminar organized by the University of Sydney.

But by itself, investment in infrastructure will not be enough to guarantee the Government’s objectives, Natixis points out. “It would have to increase by 18% to contribute its part to a growth of 5%”, calculate the analysts of the French bank. The Chinese government has already taken steps in this direction, and local government bond issues for infrastructure projects have risen. In the first three months of the year, investment in this area has grown by 8.5%, a great rise but still insufficient. That means, they indicate, that “the issuance of bonds, and other forms of financing, will have to multiply in the remainder of the year to have the possibility of activating enough projects”, at the cost of increasing the debt.

“It is something expensive and with little productivity”, considers García-Herrero. Even if China’s nominal GDP growth were to reach 5% this year, the real would be much lower, “and that would be very bad news for the world.” For its part, the consulting firm Trivium points out in a note that “with so many factors beyond Beijing’s control – the covid, the prices of raw materials, global demand – we believe that there are very firm limits to what Beijing can do ” to reach the goals that have been set.

For now, the Politburo meeting has served to give new encouragement to the Chinese stock market, which recorded its best day on Friday since covid cases began to skyrocket in Shanghai.

However, one thing is clear: even if it means harming the economy, China is not going to change its zero covid policy. Not, at least, until after the Party Congress has renewed Xi’s mandate. The Politburo meeting made that clear. “We have to prevent the epidemic” and “we have to persist with the policy of people coming first, life coming first,” said the meeting’s statement.

Anything else, in the eyes of the Government, would jeopardize its credibility – and that stability that is so important. “They know what covid zero means for the economy. It’s just that they can’t use that knowledge to effect a policy change right now… President Xi wants to be confirmed for a third term, so he can’t change his narrative so close to the finish line.” , pointed out the president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, Jorg Wüttke, interviewed by the Swiss media The market.

“By emphasizing the covid-zero strategy as a display of China’s governance superiority, it has made it more difficult to abandon the almost impossible mission of eradicating the infectious omicron variant,” Lu Ting said.