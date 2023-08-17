China has announced new measures aimed at further controlling the activity of churches in the country, considered one of the most repressive in the world regarding religious freedom.

According to the NGO ChinaAid, which denounces cases of disrespect for human rights, from September, all events promoted by religious groups will be limited to official spaces and the display of symbols will be restricted to closed environments.

In addition to severely restricting procedures for establishing and registering venues, the new impositions of the State Administration for Religious Affairs also establish rules for management and personnel management.

The regulations require the presence of supervisors in worship spaces and seek to align the internal management of places with communism. One of the articles in the law, for example, states that church leaders must support the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Other articles stipulate that meeting places cannot be named after denominations, sects or persons, and stipulate that members of the organization must possess the qualities of “loving the motherland and supporting the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the socialist system”.

One of the ways found by the dictatorial regime to control compliance with the new measures is through “performance evaluations” of religious leaders, which will be monitored by the regime.

The content reproduced in services should reflect the political situation in China and the core values ​​defended by the dictator Xi Jinping, rather than the unique doctrines of the religion itself, explained the NGO.

If members do not meet party requirements, they may be disqualified from preaching in the future. “Places of religious activities that carry out religious activities must comply with national laws, regulations and provisions. The content of preaching and sermons should be suited to the conditions and national characteristics of our country at the time, integrate excellent traditional Chinese culture, and reflect core socialist values.

monitoring by application

In June this year, the Chinese Communist Party launched the “Smart Religion” app to monitor church gatherings in Helan Province.

Members need to download the program, provide the government with personal information such as their address and full name, and then receive approval as to whether or not they can meet.

The application registration requirement also applies to mosques, Buddhist temples and other religious spaces. The service relies on accurate surveillance technology such as big data, artificial intelligence and maps.