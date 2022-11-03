Deputy Representative of the People’s Republic of China Shuang: the resolution of the Russian Federation on bioactivity in Ukraine should not have been rejected

Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations (UN) Geng Shuang reacted to the refusal of the UN Security Council to adopt a Russian resolution on the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the resolution should not have been rejected. He also expressed concern about this decision. Shuang recalled that since March of this year, Russia has repeatedly sent accusations to the UN Security Council that the United States is suspected of conducting military biological activities in Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized that any evidence regarding the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) should be considered and clarified by the parties involved.

Unfortunately, a number of questions posed by Russia remained without exhaustive answers. Geng Shuang Chinese Deputy Representative to the UN

According to Shuang, Russia’s resolution, which provided for the creation of a commission to investigate biological activities on Ukrainian territory, was justified and legitimate. “China believes that a fair and transparent investigation by the Council can effectively address Russia’s concerns,” he said.

This is not the first time Shuang has called on the UN Security Council to consider Russia’s evidence of a violation of the BTWC. Prior to that, he emphasized that Russia’s information about military biological activities “deserves an appropriate reaction from the parties involved.”

Two countries voted for the resolution

Earlier, the UN Security Council rejected a Russian resolution that called for the creation of a commission to investigate the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine. Russia and China voted for the document. Britain, the US and France opposed the resolution, with nine other delegations abstaining.

The resolution envisaged the creation of a commission, which would include representatives of all members of the Security Council, to investigate Russia’s claims against the United States and Ukraine on obligations under the Biological Weapons Convention in the context of the activities of laboratories on Ukrainian territory. The report with recommendations to the Security Council was ordered to be submitted by November 30, 2022. Also, the BTWC participating countries should have been informed about the results of the investigation at the conference, which will be held from November 28 to December 16 in Geneva.

The UN declared the impossibility of investigating data on biolaboratories in Ukraine

In October, a group of countries at the UN announced the need to activate the BTWC against the backdrop of the activities of the United States. It is noted that such an initiative was made by Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, Syria and Russia.

Earlier, Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces (RHBZ), reported that Ukraine is a “testing ground” for testing biological weapons in Germany and the United States.

Ukraine and other states of the post-Soviet space have become a testing ground for biological weapons not only for the United States, but also for its allies in the NATO bloc, primarily Germany. A number of projects were implemented in the interests of the central medical and sanitary service of the armed forces of Germany Igor Kirillovhead of the RKhBZ troops

In turn, UN Deputy High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Adebey Ebo said that the organization has neither the mandate nor the technical capabilities to investigate Russia’s data on biological laboratories in Ukraine. He also echoed the words of the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, who claimed that the organization was not aware of any biological weapons programs.