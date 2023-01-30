By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The expectation of large Brazilian corn exports to China in 2023 is worrying meat companies in Santa Catarina, an important poultry and pork producing state, Sindicarne/SC said in a note on Monday.

The employers’ union stated that competition with Chinese buyers is already reducing local supply and causing the “overheating” of the corn market.

“Even with a sector more prepared for negotiations and more attentive to its stocks and purchases, there is always competition with the international market”, said Sindicarne. “For 2023, the signs are worrying”.

Brazilian corn exports to China were released at the end of last year, after both nations updated trade protocols. Since then, several ships have been commissioned by companies such as Cofco.

At the port of Paranaguá in southern Brazil, for example, corn exports jumped to nearly 570,000 tonnes by Jan. 29, driven by China.

This corresponds to a 161% increase in volume compared to the entire month of January 2022, the port authority said.

According to Sindicarne, which represents global poultry and pork processors, including JBS and BRF, the government also “does not do its part” to attract investments aimed at reducing Brazil’s logistical bottlenecks.

Sindicarne said that although Brazil has created a good logistical network to export grain, there are no railroads linking the grain regions of the Midwest to the South of Brazil, where pork and chicken are normally raised and processed.

Sindicarne believes that the threat of global recession and food inflation represents a chance for Brazilian companies to serve even more markets.

“We cannot miss the opportunity”, said the president of the union, José Ribas Júnior, in the statement.