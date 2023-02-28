The new Year of the Rabbit, which began on January 22, 2023, coincides with a historic reversal in China’s epic history. The Chinese population is decreasing, and India may have become the most populous country in the world by now. This demographic reversal was expected, but it came sooner than expected. Its cause: the absurd policy of the Chinese Communist Party. Since taking power in 1949, the Party has tried to control everything, including couples’ intimate lives. This in itself is revolting, but what is even worse is the fact that the party is constantly changing its mind on the subject, forcibly imposing one crazy idea after another.

Early on, Mao Tse Tung sought to increase the birth rate, which was already very high in the heavily rural country. He maintained that China’s power could be measured by its population: the more children, the better. Mao would sacrifice at least 1 million people from 1950 to 1953 in the Korean War and another 40 million, according to estimates, in the great periods of famine caused by the policy of collectivization of the land.

When Deng Xiaoping succeeded Mao in 1979, the Party reversed course: population, once considered an asset, became a burden. Deng believed in the productivity of individuals in a rational economy, not in large population numbers. Elsewhere in the world, a nation’s birth rate drops as its economy modernizes, children enter schools, and infant mortality declines; a demographic law that has proved almost universal. But in China, the Party invented an alternate reality: Deng banned Chinese parents from having more than one child and deployed a Party propaganda apparatus to achieve this goal. Worse yet, he created a much-feared special police force that operated without restraint, breaking into homes to count children and forcing pregnant women who already had at least one child to have an abortion—a horror from which the wealthy escaped by paying a fine.

This violence controlled population growth, but brought consequences that the Party had not foreseen. Parents, preferring boys, killed girls at birth. This mass infanticide explains why, today, there are about eight women for every ten men in China, a gender gap that makes marriage difficult and breeds violence. The policy had other dramatic consequences. Traditionally, in this conservative society, where retirement or disability pensions are rare, children take care of their elderly parents. But without a sufficient number of children, aging parents are now left to their misery. One need only travel to any village in China to discover the poverty of the elderly rural population and retired workers who have returned to the land of their birth, as provided for by the right of abode law.

Then comes Xi Jinping, and with him, another change: from then on, the party dictates that women must have at least two children. For this, the government even grants prizes to parents who obey the new standard. Unfortunately (or rather fortunately), couples do what they want. In a now urbanized country, parents are in the habit of having only one child, or none at all: apartments are tiny, good schools are expensive, and you have to pay for medical care. These costs are beyond the reach of the middle classes as well as the poor. The sudden demographic inversion of the Year of the Rabbit is not, as in other countries, the result of natural behavior, but rather the madness of the power of the Communist Party.

In addition to the abandonment of the elderly, marriage difficulties and the disappearance of family life, the general aging of the population, in the absence of renewal, weakens Chinese productivity: the labor market contracts, which undermines production and causes rising wages. wages and general inflation. China, which benefited so much from globalization, thanks to its lower wages and — it must be recognized — its remarkable capacity for industrial organization, now finds competitors and is even surpassed by neighbors with better labor supply, such as the Vietnam, the Philippines and India. Unlike South Korea or Taiwan, China has yet to make up for this loss of manpower with scientific innovations. And foreign investment, which played an essential role in China’s take-off, is now pulling away, not just because of the cost of wages, but also because of the political and legal insecurity made worse by Emperor Xi.

The Year of the Rabbit is therefore off to a very bad start for the Chinese, but also for the West, as our destinies are linked. Factories in Europe and the United States are at a standstill due to a lack of materials supplied by China; the supply chains that bypass Beijing will take years to restore. In China, however, the downturn has already set in; China’s decline has already begun.

We must be careful, however, with the megalomania of the current leader. For ten years, Xi has stirred up aggressive nationalist sentiments that did not exist before his rule. His repeated threats against Taiwan, whose economic success and democracy he finds intolerable, could turn into an armed conflict at any moment — an Asian Ukraine. In diplomatic circles, Xi is said to be less troublesome than Vladimir Putin. But what do we really know? We don’t know anything. The worst is never certain, but we have to better prepare for it.

Guy Sorman is a contributing editor of City Journal and a French public intellectual, author of many books, including Empire of Lies: The Truth about China in the 21st Century [trad. livre] It is India’s Genius [trad. livre].

©2022 City Journal. Published with permission. Original in English.