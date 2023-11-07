Total Chinese imports of crude oil last month reached 48.97 million metric tons, or 11.53 million barrels per day, according to the General Administration of Customs, up slightly from 11.13 million in September..

Imports of the world’s largest oil buyer since the beginning of the year amounted to 473.22 million tons, or 11.36 million barrels per day, an increase of 14.4 percent over the previous year..

Domestic consumption of gasoline and jet fuel received a boost during the eight-day Golden Week holiday when travelers made a total of 826 million trips within mainland China, an increase of 71.3 percent over the previous year..

Imports also increased against the backdrop of the launch of a fourth batch of crude oil import quotas, and good refining profits during the third quarter..

Data on Tuesday showed that refined fuel exports amounted to 5.17 million tons, down from 5.44 million in September, but an increase of 16.07 percent compared to 4.46 million a year ago..

Regarding natural gas, China’s imports of it reached 8.79 million tons last month, an increase of 15.5 percent from a year ago, but decreased from 10.15 million tons in September..