Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/12/2024 – 7:08

China's consumer price index (CPI) declined year-on-year in December, as did the producer inflation index (PPI), which continued to deflate, according to official data released this Friday, 12th.

According to the Chinese statistics office, known as NBS, the CPI of the world's second largest economy fell 0.3% in December compared to the same month last year, after falling 0.5% in November's annual comparison. The result was close to FactSet's expectations, which predicted a drop of 0.4%.

China's PPI fell 2.7% annually in December, compared to a 3% decline in November. The reading for the last month of 2023 was in line with FactSet's estimate, of a 2.6% decline.

In the monthly comparison, the CPI rose 0.1% in December, while the PPI fell 0.3%. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.