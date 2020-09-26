Questions about the safety and effectiveness of China’s corona virus vaccine are already beginning to be raised. A few days ago China allowed emergency use of its vaccine. During this time many people have reported complaints like headache, dizziness and vomiting. At the same time, President Xi Jinping has made a big announcement about this vaccine from the UN platform. The third phase trial of this vaccine is going on in China’s evergreen friend Pakistan.Noted Chinese writer and columnist Kan Chai did nothing on the first dose of the Kovid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in the country, but became dizzy after the second dose. Chai said in a webinar earlier this month that I suddenly felt dizzy while I was driving. It felt like driving drunk. I stopped the car after looking at a place, got some rest and then I felt better.

Thousands of people filed complaints

Like Chai in China, thousands of people have been given a dose of the Chinese vaccine before getting final regulatory approval for common use. Questions related to the code of conduct and security are arising. Earlier, Chinese companies had come into the limelight for giving vaccine supplements for examination to their top officials and researchers before the human trials.

China can re-examine the vaccine

A Chinese health official said on Friday that China would have to take steps to prevent the epidemic from coming back. An external expert has questioned the need for emergency use of the vaccine at a time when the virus infection is no longer spreading in the country. It is believed that China will resume its vaccine safety investigation.

Chinese researchers trust 99%, their Coronavirus Vaccine will be effective

Which Chinese vaccine is dangerous, not disclosed

Currently, three corona virus vaccines in China are in different stages of human trials. China’s state-owned company Sinopharm has developed two vaccines using the activated components of the corona virus. The participants are inactivated so that they do not decide the disease. In June, the company said that in Phase 1 and 2 trials, the vaccine was successful in producing antibodies in all volunteers. Chinese Chinese company CanSino Biologics has also developed a corona virus vaccine.



Vaccine made in collaboration with army

CanSino’s Ad5-nCOV vaccine has been found to be safe and effective in Phase II trials on humans. When given, immune responses were seen in volunteers. These results are published in the medical journal The Lancet on Monday. This vaccine is made up of adenovirus type 5 (adenovirus type-5, Ad5) viral vector. CanSino Biologics is building it in collaboration with the Research Unit of the Military of China. The trial of this vaccine was done in Wuhan, China.