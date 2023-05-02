Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Communism and Confucius – do they go together? Yes, says China’s head of state Xi Jinping. But the philosopher’s teachings also contain political explosives for Beijing’s rulers today.

Munich – No thinker has China shaped like Confucius (551 to 479 BC). Even today, every child knows the most important sayings of the philosopher by heart, as well as the head of state and party leader Xi Jinping keeps citing his teachings. Sinologist Hans van Ess has now translated Confucius’ main work, the “Conversations”, into German. In an interview, he explains why Xi is afraid of falling – and what that has to do with Confucius.

Mr. van Ess, what role does Confucianism still play in the lives of people in China today?

There is a certain longing for tradition in China. Confucian schools are opening again, and every child grows up with Confucius’ “conversations” anyway. The learning ethos that prevails in China also comes from Confucianism: If you want to become something, you have to work hard, there is no other way! When I teach in China, I feel that there is a different kind of respect than here in Germany. However, I still believe that China is no longer a Confucian country.

Why not?

Much of what Confucianism demands simply has nothing in common with the living environment of people today. Just look at the Confucian family values: In a country with such a low birth rate as China it is unrealistic to worry about one’s parents in the way Confucius demands. A few years ago, a law was passed obliging Chinese people to visit their parents twice a year. The fact that such a law is needed already shows that the Confucian duty of children is not far off.

“There is a movement back to Confucianism in China”

China’s President Xi Jinping once called Confucianism “the cultural soil that nourishes the Chinese people.” How do such words fit the leader of a communist party?

In 2014, I witnessed Xi Jinping at the celebration of Confucius’ birthday, which takes place every five years, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing gave a speech. The hall was full of Confucianism professors from all over China, all of whom thought Xi was serious about going back to Confucius.

But?

I would say that Marx is now significantly more important to Xi than Confucius. In China, however, there has been a movement back to Confucianism for around 40 years because they want to emphasize their own tradition, which differs from the western one. Marxism is also referred to in China as “socialism with Chinese characteristics”, and if you ask yourself what this character looks like, then you quickly end up with elements that come from the old Chinese tradition. And the most important part of that is Confucianism. For this reason, many Chinese at the party schools are no longer only concerned with Marx, but also with Confucius.

What is taught there?

One of the basic tenets of Confucianism is that the people are the root of everything. China’s leadership claims that socialism sees it the same way and that you do everything for the people yourself. In the past, Confucian virtues such as loyalty and fidelity have also been emphasized as important qualities of communist cadres. Especially at the beginning of Xi’s tenure, when he took massive action against corruption.

“Xi Jinping realized that when the people grumble, it becomes dangerous”

Does China also see these Confucian values ​​as a counter-model to the Western idea of ​​universal human rights?

I don’t think you want to speak against the universal values ​​of the West. After all, ideas that stem from the French Revolution – above all equality and fraternity – are also core values ​​of socialism, and of course China shares them. Rather, it is about balancing competing values, about the contrast between individual and collective rights. China likes to stress that economic development is important for individuals to lead a decent life. The logic behind this is: without prosperity for all, individual freedoms cannot be guaranteed. The Confucian Mencius already said something like: Food comes first, then morals.

It was Mencius, the most important successor to Confucius, who legitimized tyrannicide.

Exactly. A basic idea in Confucianism is: The ruler can be overthrown if he doesn’t ensure that the earth is in order, but instead plunges it into chaos. I believe that the Communist Party is strongly influenced by this thought and by the fear that something could happen in China that could lead to her downfall.

After all, it lacks the legitimacy of free elections.

Ever since Deng Xiaoping’s trip to southern China in 1992, the Communist Party has relied on the country’s economic development to legitimize its rule. That went well for a while, but eventually the social contrasts became more and more obvious. You always see the glittering facades in the cities, but a large part of the country feels neglected and left behind. When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, he realized that things couldn’t go on like this because it becomes dangerous when the people grumble. That is why he proclaimed the goal of creating a certain level of prosperity for everyone.

“China’s leadership has been pointing the finger at the West for years”

However, Confucianism also has an authoritarian element: it propagates rigid social structures in which everyone has a fixed place.

It is therefore the task of the ruler to ensure that everyone finds their place, is satisfied there and can contribute to the common good as best they can. At the same time, Confucianism has the ideal of the critically loyal advisor who, in case of doubt, has to tell his ruler in the face with brutal frankness when he sees that something is going wrong.

Now has itself However, at the party congress last October, Xi Jinping was mainly surrounded by loyal yes-men.

Surrounding oneself with yes men is the opposite of what Confucius required. And it is also the opposite of what the Communist Party actually claims for itself. For years, China’s leadership has been pointing the finger at the West and saying: Your democracy is no longer working because people are coming into leadership positions who actually have no business there. So China could say: Our system is better than yours, a certain authoritarianism is necessary. During the corona pandemic, people felt vindicated when hundreds of thousands died in the West. This, of course, led to a certain hubris, and Eventually, China too had to open up and end its zero-Covid policy.

You have now translated Confucius’ “Conversations” into German. Why?

No other work has shaped China as much as Confucius’ “Conversations”. If you want to understand China and actually the whole of East Asia, you can’t ignore this book. Much of what Confucius said also forces the reader to reflect on himself. The previous translations regard the “Conversations” as a collection of sayings that are more or less unconnected. But I believe that the text has a logical order. Each chapter deals with a specific aspect of Confucius’ ministry and the challenges he faced in life. I have tried to make this clear in my comments on the individual sayings of Confucius. This is an innovation that you won’t find in any other translation.